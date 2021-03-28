UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Reports 4,767 New Coronavirus Cases, 57 Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 06:45 PM

Pakistan reports 4,767 new coronavirus cases, 57 deaths

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2021) Pakistan on Sunday reported 4,767 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), and 2,647 recoveries during the last 24 hours.

Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) has reported that fifty-seven corona patients died during the past 24 hours, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Around 595,929 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 654,591 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far.

About 14,215 deaths were recorded in Pakistan since the eruption of the contagion.

