Pakistan Reports 5,020 New COVID-19 Cases, 81 More Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 12:45 PM

Pakistan reports 5,020 new COVID-19 cases, 81 more deaths

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2021) Pakistan on Sunday reported 5,020 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), and 3,367 recoveries during the last 24 hours.

The country also recorded 81 new fatalities due to coronavirus during the past 24-hour, raising the death toll to 14,778, according to the government's portal for tracking the spread of the disease in the country.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 687,908, and 613,058 people have recovered from the disease. The number of critical cases is 3,568.

