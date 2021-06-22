UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Reports 663 New Coronavirus Cases, 27 More Deaths

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 11:45 AM

Pakistan reports 663 new coronavirus cases, 27 more deaths

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2021) Pakistan on Tuesday reported 663 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 1,204 recoveries from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Twenty-seven corona patients died during the past 24 hours, according to the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the principal body governing the policies and implementation of the national COVID-19 effort of Pakistan.

Since the pandemic outbreak, Pakistan has reported a total of 949,838 coronavirus cases with 22,034 deaths so far.

A total of 226,867 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered during the past 24 hours and the total number of doses provided so far stands at 12,977,740.

