Pakistan reports 914 new cases of coronavirus, 20 deaths

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2021) Pakistan on Monday reported 914 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 910 recoveries from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Twenty corona patients died during the past 24 hours, according to the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the principal body governing the policies and implementation of the national COVID-19 effort of Pakistan.

Since the pandemic outbreak, Pakistan has reported a total of 955,657 coronavirus cases with 22,231 deaths so far.

290,577 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered during the past 24 hours and the total number of doses provided as yet stands at 14,793,793.