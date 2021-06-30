UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Reports 979 New Cases Of Coronavirus, 27 Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 11:30 AM

Pakistan reports 979 new cases of coronavirus, 27 deaths

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2021) Pakistan on Thursday reported 979 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 1,499 recoveries from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Twenty-seven corona patients died during the past 24 hours, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the principal body governing the policies and implementation of the national COVID-19 effort of Pakistan.

Since the pandemic outbreak, Pakistan has reported a total of 957,371 coronavirus cases with 22,281 deaths so far.

409,972 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered during the past 24 hours and the total number of doses provided as yet stands at 15,581,402.

