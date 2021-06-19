Pakistan reports 991 new cases of coronavirus, 27 more deaths

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2021) Pakistan on Saturday reported 991 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 1,282 recoveries from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Twenty-seven corona patients died during the past 24 hours, according to the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the principal body governing the policies and implementation of the national COVID-19 effort of Pakistan.

Since the pandemic outbreak, Pakistan has reported a total of 947,218 coronavirus cases with 21,940 deaths so far.