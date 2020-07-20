Pakistan resumes anti-polio campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2020) The National Emergency Operations Centre, EOC, in Pakistan today resumed the anti-polio campaign after a four-month suspension due to the coronavirus outbreak.

During the campaign, as many as 800,000 children under the age of five will be vaccinated against polio in specific areas of the four Pakistani provinces during the next five days.

A spokesperson for the centre said the disruption of the campaign had raised fears of a rise in polio cases as Pakistan and Afghanistan were the only countries in the world where the polio virus was still endemic.

According to official figures, 60 polio cases were reported in 2020, while the number of polio cases reached 147 in 2019.

He said the workers are equipped with protective gears to protect against Covid-19.

In April this year, WHO and UNICEF warned that stalled vaccination campaigns will lead to a significant increase in infections this year.