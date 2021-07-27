Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to strengthen relationship particularly in economic domain

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2021) Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday agreed to strengthen their relationship particularly in the economic domain including cooperation in trade, investment and technology.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah in a joint presser held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, vowed to continue extending support to each other on issues of regional and international importance.

Prince Farhan, who arrived in Islamabad this morning, earlier led the delegation-level talks with Foreign Minister Qureshi that encompassed a diverse gamut of matters, APP news agency of Pakistan reported.

The Saudi foreign minister said, "We hope to build on the momentum of strong bonds based on our brotherhood, as the two countries have always stood by each other in difficult times.

He termed the delegation-level talks as "very, very fruitful discussions" held on bilateral matters with all areas of broader spectrum came under discussion, with special focus on economic ties.

The Saudi foreign minister said his government would encourage the businessmen from both sides to explore opportunities of investment in areas of technology.

He also assured extending facilitation to the Pakistani travelers, especially in areas of visa restrictions related to the COVID-19 vaccination.

"We are working to lighten the travel restrictions for passengers from Pakistan and also making sure that the Pakistani community in Saudi Arabia gets vaccinated," he said.