Pakistan security forces foil attack on stock exchange building in Karachi, killing all four terrorists

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2020) Pakistan Rangers and Police foiled a terrorist attack on the building of pakistan stock exchange in Karachi on Monday and killed four terrorists.

According to official media reports, terrorists tried to enter the building of the stock exchange using latest weapons and hand grenade, however, timely action of security forces thwarted this plan.

"Five persons including a police officer and security guards were martyred and many others including a police officer were injured," Radio Pakistan reported.

Police and Rangers have cordoned off the area and the injured are being shifted to nearby hospitals.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has condemned the terrorist attack praising members of the law enforcement agencies' "courage," who took on the terrorists and foiled their bid.