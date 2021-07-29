Pakistan sets 31st August deadline for Coronavirus vaccination for high-risk sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2021) The Federal government in Pakistan on Thursday set 31st August, 2021, as deadline for COVID-19 vaccination, following which only vaccinated staff and people would be allowed to enter both public, private sector offices, businesses and high risk sectors.

"This is being done for you. This is not a punishment but acknowledgement to make you realise that you play an important role for this society and economy. And we, on priority basis want that your health is not compromised so that your livelihood continues and economy also continues," Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said while addressing a press conference here.

Asad Umar, who is also Chairman of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), said that NCOC had already a made decision earlier that unvaccinated people would barred from traveling in domestic flights from 1st August likewise teachers and staff would also not be allowed to enter educational institutions unvaccinated from this date, APP news agency reported.

He said that we cannot take risk of children, adding that around 80 percent of teachers have already been vaccinated.

The minister said the ban would be extended from 31st August on other sectors and places where risk of coronavirus spread is high due to excessive assembling of people, including transport sector, markets and public-dealing offices.