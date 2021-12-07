Pakistan sets 48-hour PCR test validity for its inbound nationals travelling from UAE

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2021) Pakistan has issued new instructions for inbound Pakistani passengers travelling from the UAE, limiting the PCR test validity to not more than 48 hours, as per a revised policy of its National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The changes will be implemented as of 8th December, 2021 (00:01 PST), according to a press release issued by the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai.

Those unvaccinated Pakistani nationals who fall under following categories will be allowed to travel to Pakistan, however, before boarding they will be required to provide proof to the airlines/immigration authorities of the following: expired visa/Emirates ID or illegally immigrants/deportees; court cases; medical conditions/issues; pregnant women and partially vaccinated from Pakistan.