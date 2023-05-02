UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Showcases Rich Tourism Potential At Arabian Travel Market

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2023 | 05:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd May, 2023) A 25-member delegation from Pakistan is currently participating in the Arabian travel Market, which kicked off on Monday at the World Trade Centre Dubai, with the aim of showcasing the country's rich tourism potential.

The Pakistan Pavilion at the ATM was inaugurated by Awn Chaudhry, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Tourism and sports. During his visit to Dubai, he held a meeting with Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director-General of Dubai Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), as per a press release issued by the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai.

During the meeting, Chaudhry lauded Dubai's tourism vision, which has made the country a top tourist destination in just a few years.

Speaking about Pakistan's tourism, he highlighted the country's beautiful natural landscape, ranging from deserts to seas to mountains, and a variety of weather all year round. He further emphasised the immense investment potential in Pakistan's tourism and hospitality sector.

Awn Chaudhry extended an invitation to Al Marri to participate in the International Tourism Conference to be held in Pakistan later this year. The conference aims to showcase Pakistan's tourism potential and attract foreign tourists and investors to the sector.

