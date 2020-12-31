UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Strongly Condemns Attack On Aden Airport

Thu 31st December 2020

Pakistan strongly condemns attack on Aden airport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2020) Pakistan has strongly condemned the terrorist attack at Aden airport in Yemen, targeting the cabinet members of the newly formed government in the country.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan extend sincere condolences on the loss of precious lives and wished speedy recovery for the injured.

"We believe this attack was not just condemnable as an act of senseless violence and terrorism, it was also reprehensible as an attempt to undermine the recent efforts by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and its positive results, that aimed at fostering enhanced peace and security in Yemen," read the statement.

Pakistan has urged the international community to ensure respect for the territorial integrity of Yemen and to support efforts aimed at promoting peace and security in the country.

