Pakistan to create new South Punjab province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2020) The government of Pakistan has decided to table a bill in the National Assembly for creating South Punjab province. The country has four provinces, namely the Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Radio Pakistan quoted Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi as saying on Wednesday that the decision in this regard was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Qureshi expressed the hope that other political parties will support the bill keeping in view their stance for giving rights to the people of southern Punjab. He said two-thirds majority will be required for the amendment, and for the purpose, a political consensus will be built.