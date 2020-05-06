Pakistan to ease lockdown measures from May 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2020) The Pakistani Cabinet agreed today to gradually reduce the lockdown restrictions starting from May 9, provided that everyone adheres to the preventive measures to avoid the spread of the new coronavirus.

Shibli Faraz, Minister of Information of Pakistan, told a press conference that the National Coordination Committee will determine the business and industries that are allowed to re-open.

He added that the government will allow more companies and businesses to do their jobs, especially daily wage workers, despite the high cases of confirmed infection with the virus in the country, which amounted to 23,274 cases in addition to 535 deaths.