UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Ease Lockdown Measures From May 9

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 11:00 PM

Pakistan to ease lockdown measures from May 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2020) The Pakistani Cabinet agreed today to gradually reduce the lockdown restrictions starting from May 9, provided that everyone adheres to the preventive measures to avoid the spread of the new coronavirus.

Shibli Faraz, Minister of Information of Pakistan, told a press conference that the National Coordination Committee will determine the business and industries that are allowed to re-open.

He added that the government will allow more companies and businesses to do their jobs, especially daily wage workers, despite the high cases of confirmed infection with the virus in the country, which amounted to 23,274 cases in addition to 535 deaths.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business May From Government Cabinet Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education extends deadline for receivi ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy: 1,342 outlets fully compliant with ..

1 hour ago

SEC establishes volunteering committee in Sharjah

2 hours ago

UAE harnessing all human, material capacities to c ..

2 hours ago

Al Ain Zoo issues 2019 annual report highlighting ..

2 hours ago

TRA Academy receives 42,000 trainees from 83 count ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.