Pakistan, UAE express desire to promote bilateral cooperation in health sector

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- June 17th, 2022) Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have expressed the desire to promote bilateral cooperation in the health sector.

The desire was expressed during meeting of Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel who is on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates with member of the Royal Family Sheikh Hamad bin Dalmook Al Maktoum and his group in Abu Dhabi.

Teams of UAE government briefed the Minister of Health and his delegation on developments in digital and medical sciences in UAE.

Speaking on the occasion, the Health Minister said government of Pakistan is taking special steps to develop health sector in the country.

The UAE health groups expressed interest in setting up plasma manufacturing and breeding facilities in Pakistan.

The Pakistani delegation appreciated this interest and stressed on the need for further cooperation.

The royal family group also expressed keen interest in upgrading government hospitals in Pakistan.