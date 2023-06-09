UrduPoint.com

Pakistan: UAE's COP-28 Presidency A Chance For Meaningful Climate Action

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Pakistan: UAE&#039;s COP-28 Presidency a chance for meaningful climate action

ISLAMABAD, June (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2023) Pakistan believes that the United Arab Emirates' Presidency of COP-28 is an opportunity for meaningful progress and effective global action on key areas to mitigate and reverse the negative impacts of climate change.

In a statement in response to media queries, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan said that the UAE has demonstrated a strong commitment to renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, over the years. Through initiatives such as the Masdar City project, the Abu Dhabi Clean Energy Strategy, the UAE Net Zero by 2050, and clean fossil fuels, the UAE has made substantial investments in leading global efforts to achieve the goals and targets of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and its Paris Agreement.

The spokesperson said that the UAE has also manifested its commitment to combating climate change by implementing several sustainable initiatives to mitigate climate change effects. For instance, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, one of the largest renewable energy projects globally, contributes to reducing carbon emissions. The UAE has also invested in sustainable agriculture, water conservation, and waste management, demonstrating a comprehensive approach to addressing various aspects of the climate crisis.

The UAE's strategic location also allows it to play a crucial role in addressing climate change by serving as a bridge between the global north and global south in fostering international cooperation, knowledge sharing, and innovation to find common solutions.

The spokesperson further stated that Pakistan is confident that the UAE's presidency of COP-28 offers immense potential for global progress in addressing the challenges posed by climate change. "With its commitment to renewable energy, strategic position, sustainability-driven initiatives, technological advancements, international collaboration, and knowledge sharing, the UAE can play a vital role in driving positive change and inspiring a sustainable future for all.

“Pakistan also has full trust that under the stewardship of Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology as President-Designate of COP 28, we will be able to drive the global agenda on climate change in a positive direction decisively in December 2023.”

