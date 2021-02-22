Pakistan wants to ‘enhance level, scope of military engagements’ with UAE

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2021) ABU DHABI, 22nd February, 2021 (WAM) Pakistan said on Monday it wants to enhance the level and scope of military engagements with the UAE.

General Nadeem Raza, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) of Pakistan, stated that after attending the ceremony of signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Pakistan’s Global Industrial & Defence Solutions (GIDS) and UAE’s Tawazun, according to a press release by Pakistan Embassy to the UAE.

General Raza visited on Monday the International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX) and Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) in Abu Dhabi.

"Chairman of JCSC said that Pakistan defence manufacturing sector is capable of meeting the bulk requirements of foreign customers in areas of medium, as well as selected areas of high technology," the embassy said.

"On the sidelines of the exhibitions, Chairman of JCSC also called on Lieutenant General, Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, General Enzo Vecciarelli, Chief of Defence (CHOD) of Italy and Oleh Uruskiy Yuriy Hustev, Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine," it added.