Pakistan's COVID-19 Recoveries Cross 95,000

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 12:15 PM

Pakistan's COVID-19 recoveries cross 95,000

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2020) Pakistan has reported 2,783 more coronavirus recoveries in the past 24 hours, taking the tally of total recoveries to 95,407, according to government's database on coronavirus.

49 new deaths were reported due to the infection in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 4,167.

The country has registered 3,557 new cases bringing the total number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the country to 206,512, with 106,938 active cases.

