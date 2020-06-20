UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's International Flights To Resume Sunday

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 02:00 PM

Pakistan's international flights to resume Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said Pakistan would partially open its airspace for international flights by Sunday mainly to facilitate the overseas workers, Associated Press of Pakistan, APP, reported.

"Tomorrow we will partially open airspace for international flights.

This is being done specially to help our overseas workers who have suffered most in this pandemic but have shown great courage and made us proud," the prime minister said on Twitter.

He welcomed the expatriates returning to their homes and assured that the government would facilitate them in every way.

The prime minister also appreciated the philanthropic role played by the overseas Pakistani community in helping their countrymen abroad during COVID-19 pandemic.

"There are many examples where the Pakistani community has been a source of inspiration, helping those around in need," he remarked.

