ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2020) The 1,100MW K2 reactor at the Karachi Nuclear Power Plant (Kanupp) of Pakistan, the first unit using China's homegrown ‘Hualong One’ technology, has successfully completed its thermal testing also known as hot functional tests (HTFs).

According to Pakistani media reports, China is building two Hualong One reactors with a capacity of 1,100MW each at the Karachi Nuclear Power Complex on the coast of the metropolis where a single 137MW reactor unit (Kanupp-1) has been operating since 1972.

The construction of the Kanupp-2 and Kanupp-3 reactor units started in August 2015 and May 2016, with the start of commercial operations scheduled for 2021 and 2022 respectively, the reports added.