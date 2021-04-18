UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's Presence In Expo 2020 Manifestation Of Decades-long Friendship With UAE: Foreign Minister Qureshi

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2021) Foreign Minister of Pakistan Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi today visited the Expo 2020 Dubai site and Pakistani Pavilion as part of his visit to the UAE.

Pakistan's Ambassador to the UAE Afzal Mahmood, Consul General Ahmed Amjad Ali and other senior embassy officials were accompanying the Foreign Minister who arrived in Dubai on Saturday on a three-day official visit to the UAE.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the presence of the Pakistani pavilion in this international exhibition starting from October 1, 2021, is a "manifestation of a decades-long friendship between Pakistan and UAE.

'' "I am happy that millions of Pakistanis living in UAE are playing their full role in the construction and development of the UAE," he added.

"Pakistan's participation in the World Expo (Expo 2020) in the UAE, is a clear example of our growing bilateral economic ties and the promotion of cooperation in areas of mutual interest."

Pakistani pavilion set up for Dubai Expo (2020) has a total area of 3,450 square feet.

