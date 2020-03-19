UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Community Abroad Advised To Avoid All Non-essential Travel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 09:00 PM

Pakistani community abroad advised to avoid all non-essential travel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2020) Pakistani community abroad was advised today to avoid all non-essential travel, stay clear from points of congregation and practice social-distancing in a responsible manner for the safety of their own and of all around.

"We advise our diaspora to exercise caution and personal responsibility for their personal health as well as of those in their family and communities in line with the advisories of local authorities wherever they may be," Pakistan's official news agency, APP, quoted country's Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui saying in her opening remarks at the weekly media briefing.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office May Family Media All From

Recent Stories

UAE facilitates evacuation of South Korean nationa ..

1 hour ago

RAK Crown Prince issues resolution relating to rem ..

2 hours ago

PTA Supporting National Efforts in Fight against C ..

2 hours ago

PSL prize amount should be used as relief fund in ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi scores 7.72 points in happiness index

3 hours ago

PSL 2020 provides batting talent to Pakistan: Rami ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.