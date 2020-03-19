Pakistani community abroad advised to avoid all non-essential travel

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2020) Pakistani community abroad was advised today to avoid all non-essential travel, stay clear from points of congregation and practice social-distancing in a responsible manner for the safety of their own and of all around.

"We advise our diaspora to exercise caution and personal responsibility for their personal health as well as of those in their family and communities in line with the advisories of local authorities wherever they may be," Pakistan's official news agency, APP, quoted country's Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui saying in her opening remarks at the weekly media briefing.