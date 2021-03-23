Pakistani diaspora in UAE celebrates 'Pakistan Day' with fervour

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2021) Pakistani community living in the UAE on Tuesday celebrated the Pakistan Day with fervour at the Embassy of Pakistan Abu Dhabi. The event was inaugurated by Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, Afzaal Mahmood, with flag hoisting and playing of National Anthem. Messages of the President , Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan were read out on the occasion.

Mahmood extended greetings to fellow Pakistanis in the UAE on the occasion, saying, "This is the day on which in 1940 our elders decided to demand a separate homeland where they could lead lives according to their aspirations. The dream came true within a few years when Pakistan emerged on the world map as an independent state on 14th August 1947.

"We also pay homage to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of the country, and the martyrs of Pakistan Movement who laid their lives to secure a better future for us," he added.

While acknowledging the contribution made by Overseas Pakistanis towards progress and prosperity of Pakistan, the Ambassador said that Overseas Pakistanis are a bridge between two brotherly countries. "We encourage them to educate both sides on the potential for joint trade, investment and tourism opportunities which can be explored and exploited in our mutual interest," said the Ambassador.

While emphasising on the need for all to stand united, disciplined and committed to face every challenge that comes in way to progress, he urged Pakistanis in UAE to demonstrate utmost responsibility and commitment towards development of UAE while serving our own country.

He assured full support of Diplomatic Team in the UAE, saying they are ready to work closely with the community to promote the interest of our beloved nation. "On the Government’s part, we would continue to intensify cooperation with the UAE through closer Government-to-Government and people-to-people contacts," Mahmood said.

Pakistan day celebration was also observed in the Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai. The event was inaugurated by Consul General of Pakistan, Ahmed Amjad Ali.

He appreciated the role and contribution of overseas Pakistanis, and said that almost 1.6 million Pakistanis live in UAE, making them the second largest expatriate community outside Pakistan. They have contributed immensely through their dedication, hard work and commitment to the development of Pakistan and of the UAE, he added.

Ali thanked the UAE for its hospitality, saying, both countries enjoy time-tested brotherly relations.