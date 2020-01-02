Pakistani media features visit of Mohamed bin Zayed to Islamabad

Pakistani newspapers reported the arrival of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, in Islamabad today.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2020) Pakistani newspapers reported the arrival of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, in Islamabad today.

Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, received His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayedat the Nur Khan Air Force Base in Rawalpindi, where he warmly welcomed Sheikh Mohamed and his delegation .

Local newspaper Dawn said that Khan and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed held a meeting to discuss ways of enhancing their bilateral relations and regional and international issues of common interest.

The news also reported that Sheikh Mohamed and his delegation were warmly welcomed by Khan and several ministers and senior officials upon his arrival.

It added that His Highness visit to Pakistan affirms the keenness of the two countries to expand their cooperation in all fields.

The Associated Press of Pakistan, APP, broadcast the details of the reception for His Highness and said that Khan warmly received him and his delegation, affirming that he is the first official to visit Pakistan this year.

APP also quoted the Pakistani Foreign Ministry as stating that the mutual visits between the leaders of the two countries highlight the importance of their relations, stressing that Sheikh Mohamed’s visit will enhance their overall cooperation. It further added that the UAE is one of Pakistan’s major partners in advancing Pakistan’s education, health and energy sectors.