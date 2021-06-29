UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Mission In Dubai Connected To FM’s Portal For Diaspora’s Complaints, Feedback

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 01:15 PM

Pakistani mission in Dubai connected to FM’s Portal for diaspora’s complaints, feedback

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2021) Pakistani expatriates in the UAE will be able to send their complaints and feedback on the issues they face directly to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, through "Foreign Minister's Portal Pakistan", which was formally launched on Monday.

Under the Vision Foreign Office Thought Leadership Platform, the pilot phase of the FM’s Portal is initially available for foreign nationals residing in the jurisdiction of five Pakistan missions abroad namely Barcelona, Dubai, Jeddah, London and New York, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

The portal for overseas Pakistanis will work under the direct supervision of Qureshi.

"I have launched the portal to strengthen the relationship between our overseas Pakistanis and missions in the form of feedback, complaints and suggestions.

I look forward to personally engaging with diaspora feedback for more efficient service & progress," the foreign minister said in a tweet.

The Pakistani community and foreigners can download the Application ‘Foreign Minister’s Portal’ from Android store from Monday and later on from the iOS store.

"This will also help to assess the nature of the issues being faced by overseas Pakistanis leading towards their better resolution," the Foreign Office said.

​Gradually, the scale of the Portal will be widened to all Pakistan Missions aboard, the Foreign Office said.

