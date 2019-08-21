Pakistani President confers top civilian award on Mansour bin Zayed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2019) Pakistani President Arif Alvi has awarded H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the Hilal-i-Pakistan or Crescent of Pakistan.

The honour is in recognition of Sheikh Mansour's efforts in supporting Pakistan in the humanitarian and development fields, and for promoting bilateral relations of friendship and joint action between the two countries.

Furthermore, Abdullah Khalifah Al Ghafli, Director of the UAE Pakistan Assistance Programme, was conferred the Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam, or Star of the Great Leader, for his efforts in managing and implementing humanitarian and development projects in the country.

The Hilal-i-Pakistan is the second highest honour awarded to non-heads of state.