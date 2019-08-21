UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani President Confers Top Civilian Award On Mansour Bin Zayed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 02:45 PM

Pakistani President confers top civilian award on Mansour bin Zayed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2019) Pakistani President Arif Alvi has awarded H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the Hilal-i-Pakistan or Crescent of Pakistan.

The honour is in recognition of Sheikh Mansour's efforts in supporting Pakistan in the humanitarian and development fields, and for promoting bilateral relations of friendship and joint action between the two countries.

Furthermore, Abdullah Khalifah Al Ghafli, Director of the UAE Pakistan Assistance Programme, was conferred the Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam, or Star of the Great Leader, for his efforts in managing and implementing humanitarian and development projects in the country.

The Hilal-i-Pakistan is the second highest honour awarded to non-heads of state.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister UAE Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Pakistan Cricket Board invites 12 upcoming cricket ..

52 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks finish on positive note 21 August ..

54 minutes ago

Prime Minister Youth Affairs Program (PMYAP) plans ..

54 minutes ago

Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal (PBM) piloting new initiativ ..

54 minutes ago

Twelve up-and-coming cricketers invited at the NCA

1 hour ago

US Vice President Mike Pence Pushes NASA to Submit ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.