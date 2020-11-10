Pakistani Prime Minister calls for global coordinated efforts to combat adverse impacts of COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan has called for global coordinated efforts to combat adverse impacts of coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic and to fight with its emerging second wave, Radio Pakistan reported.

Speaking at the virtual meeting of Council of Heads of State of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, SCO, through video link on Tuesday, Imran Khan said COVID-19 vaccine should be a "global public good", affordable and accessible to all.

He emphasised on working out a strategy and an action plan to mitigate the adverse economic impact of the pandemic in the short, medium and long-term.

Prime Minister also proposed creation of SCO knowledge-bank of best practices to fight COVID-19 in order to guide the member states through the second wave and beyond.