Pakistani Prime Minister Tested For Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 02:45 PM

Pakistani Prime Minister tested for coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday underwent a COVID-19 test after meeting with a local charity head who tested positive for infection, reported the Asian news International, ANI.

Edhi Foundation Chairman Faisal Edhi, who met the premier a few days ago, was diagnosed positive for the virus.

A team of doctors from the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital collected samples from the Khan and the result is expected today, Wednesday.

