Pakistani Prime Minister Warns Of A Second Wave Of COVID-19

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 09:15 PM

Pakistani Prime Minister warns of a second wave of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2020) Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his concerns about the spread of a second wave of coronavirus, COVID-19, in cities as air pollution reaches its highest level, which increases during October and November with lower temperatures.

While addressing the Clean Green Index Award ceremony in Islamabad, he said that the accumulation of pollution in the atmosphere during the winter season leads to the spread of diseases in general.

He urged to follow preventive measures against the coronavirus, and referred to the observation of the World Health Organisation that Pakistan managed to limit the spread of the coronavirus and at the same time it was able to save its economy.

The Prime Minister attributed the high level of pollution in the country to the decrease in agricultural areas in cities, water pollution and the scattering of garbage in the streets. He said that the future of Pakistan depends first on focusing on agriculture and reforestation by planting 10 billion trees and secondly cleaning cities and generating electricity from solid waste.

More Stories From Middle East

