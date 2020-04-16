‘Pakistanis who lost their jobs due in UAE will be paid salary’

(@fidahassanain)

Zulfi Bukhari says that UAE has assured Pakistan for protection of its citizens in the difficult times.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th-2020) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) assured Pakistan that Pakistan employees would be given full protection during the hard times of Coronavirus, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Oversease Pakistani and Human Resource Development Zulfi Bukhari said here on Thursday.

He said that the UAE announced multiple facilities for Pakistanis facing troubles owing to Coronavirus outbreak.

“The UAE authorities have assured us that Pakistan employees will be provided complete protection during this pandemic,” said Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari alias Zulfi Bukhari. He said that the Federal government contacted the UAE authorities and made efforts for Pakistani citizens.

“I have a detailed discussion with UAE minister for human resources regarding Pakistani citizen stranded there,” he said.

“The UAE has also decided to extend expiry limit of their visas,” he further said, adding that all the employees who were dismissed from their jobs would be paid full salary. However, it was not mentioned that one salary or more that one or the payments. Bukhari said that the UAE firms would bear the cost of their air travel.

He also stated that Pakistanis who lost their jobs due to Coronavirus pandemic would be hired on priority basis for virtual employment while all those who wanted to live here in the UAE would not be forced to leave and go back to their country. During their conversation, a decision about restoring flight operation to bring back Pakistanis was also appreciated.

At the end, Bukhari also thanked the UAE government for taking care of Pakistani in the difficult times due to global Coronavirus pandemic.