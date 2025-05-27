Open Menu

Pakistan’s Petroleum Product Exports Surge By 118.71% In 10 Months

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 05:31 PM

Pakistan’s petroleum product exports surge by 118.71% in 10 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) Pakistan’s exports of petroleum products surged 118.71 percent in the first ten months of the current fiscal year, the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported on Tuesday, citing data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

From July 2024 to April 2025, petroleum product exports totalled US$492.04 million, up from US$224.

97 million in the same period a year earlier. The increase represents a $267.07 million gain in foreign exchange earnings on a year-on-year basis.

PBS data also showed a 4.48 percent rise in the overall output of 11 petroleum products from local refineries during the reporting period. Diesel production rose 9.32 percent, while petrol output increased by 1.97 percent.

Furnace oil production climbed 2.73 percent from the corresponding period last year, the data showed.

