Pakistan’s Petroleum Product Exports Surge By 118.71% In 10 Months
Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 05:31 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) Pakistan’s exports of petroleum products surged 118.71 percent in the first ten months of the current fiscal year, the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported on Tuesday, citing data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).
From July 2024 to April 2025, petroleum product exports totalled US$492.04 million, up from US$224.
97 million in the same period a year earlier. The increase represents a $267.07 million gain in foreign exchange earnings on a year-on-year basis.
PBS data also showed a 4.48 percent rise in the overall output of 11 petroleum products from local refineries during the reporting period. Diesel production rose 9.32 percent, while petrol output increased by 1.97 percent.
Furnace oil production climbed 2.73 percent from the corresponding period last year, the data showed.
Recent Stories
Global CCCM Cluster condemns attacks on displacement sites in Gaza
Faraday Future to establish 1st regional facility in RAK with AED30 million inve ..
39th Joint Committee Meeting of Cospas-Sarsat kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Ministry of Higher Education establishes Youth Council
11 injured in Florida boat explosion
Ajman University hosts ‘Research Day’ to drive innovation
Meta to use user content for AI training
'TRENDS' Research Partner in Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025
Philadelphia shooting leaves two dead, nine others injured
10 people injured following explosion at Tokyo construction site
James Webb Telescope captures earliest ever galaxy seen yet
Meet BingAI: BingX's AI Revolution in Crypto Trading
More Stories From Middle East
-
Global CCCM Cluster condemns attacks on displacement sites in Gaza18 seconds ago
-
Faraday Future to establish 1st regional facility in RAK with AED30 million investment26 seconds ago
-
39th Joint Committee Meeting of Cospas-Sarsat kicks off in Abu Dhabi34 seconds ago
-
Ministry of Higher Education establishes Youth Council48 seconds ago
-
11 injured in Florida boat explosion55 seconds ago
-
Ajman University hosts ‘Research Day’ to drive innovation1 minute ago
-
Pakistan’s petroleum product exports surge by 118.71% in 10 months1 minute ago
-
Kuwait oil price up 44 cents to $64.02 pb1 minute ago
-
Meta to use user content for AI training1 minute ago
-
'TRENDS' Research Partner in Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 20252 minutes ago
-
Philadelphia shooting leaves two dead, nine others injured2 minutes ago
-
10 people injured following explosion at Tokyo construction site3 minutes ago