Pakistan’s President Receives Nahyan Bin Mubarak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 09:45 PM

Pakistan’s President receives Nahyan bin Mubarak

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2019) ISLAMABAD, 28th December 2019 (WAM) – Pakistan’s President, Dr. Arif Alvi, received Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE’s Minister of Tolerance, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, which was attended by Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, President Alvi said Pakistan was endeavouring to further strengthen its existing bilateral engagements with the UAE at all levels and fields including trade, investment, energy, culture and tourism.

He appreciated the efforts of the UAE to promote regional peace and stability.

Earlier, Sheikh Nahyan met with Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, and discussed issues of bilateral interest.

The meeting focused on strengthening Pak-UAE relations in diverse areas.

Sheikh Nahyan apprised Prime Minister, Khan, about his government’s efforts towards promoting values of tolerance and peaceful co-existence around the world.

Meanwhile, the UAE donated Arabic language books at the inauguration ceremony of the Book Pavilion, established in the National library in collaboration with the UAE.

The Book Pavilion was inaugurated in the presence of Special Assistant to the Pakistani Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan.

Pakistan valued the UAE’s cooperation and support in various fields, especially the promotion of education and book reading, Dr. Awan said.

