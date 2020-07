(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2020) The Ministry of Health of Palestine on Thursday announced 220 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases in the country.

According to the Palestine news Agency, WAFA, the latest figures raise the total number of cases confirmed since the outbreak of the pandemic in Palestine to 3,315, and 11 deaths.