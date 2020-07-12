UrduPoint.com
Palestine Announces 349 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 05:00 PM

Palestine announces 349 new COVID-19 cases

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2020) The Ministry of Health of Palestine on Sunday announced 349 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases and five deaths over the past 24 hours.

According to the Palestine news Agency, WAFA, the latest figures have raised the number of active cases in Palestine to 5,763, with 37 deaths in total.

The Ministry said that 408 patients have recovered, bringing the overall recoveries in Palestine to 1,116.

More Stories From Middle East

