Palestine announces 5 new COVID-19 cases, total at 705

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2020) Palestine announced on Thursday five new cases of coronavirus, COVID-19, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the occupied territories to 705.

The Palestine news Agency, WAFA, quoted the Minister of Health Mai Alkaila as saying that four coronavirus cases were recorded in the West Bank cities of Hebron, while one was recorded in Nablus.