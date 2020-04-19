Palestine announces 6 new COVID-19 cases

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2020) Six new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases were confirmed in the West Bank today raising total in Palestine to 320, Palestine news Agency, WAFA, quoted the Minister of Health Mai Alkaila as saying on Sunday.

WAFA added that of the total infected, 248 are still active cases after recovery of 71 patients in both the West Bank and Gaza Strip, noting that two deaths were registered in the West Bank.

A total of 22,800 COVID-19 tests were also conducted so far, said the Health Minister, adding that 15,500 are in quarantine.