UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestine Announces 6 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 06:15 PM

Palestine announces 6 new COVID-19 cases

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2020) Six new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases were confirmed in the West Bank today raising total in Palestine to 320, Palestine news Agency, WAFA, quoted the Minister of Health Mai Alkaila as saying on Sunday.

WAFA added that of the total infected, 248 are still active cases after recovery of 71 patients in both the West Bank and Gaza Strip, noting that two deaths were registered in the West Bank.

A total of 22,800 COVID-19 tests were also conducted so far, said the Health Minister, adding that 15,500 are in quarantine.

Related Topics

Palestine Gaza Bank Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirati awarded title of &#039;Personality of the ..

2 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi’s Weekly Price Index falls by 0.7% in ..

2 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed follows up Abu Dhabi Judicial De ..

47 minutes ago

Ajman University secures global quality accreditat ..

47 minutes ago

UAE maintains global leadership in number of coron ..

2 hours ago

479 new COVID-19 cases in UAE, 23,000 additional t ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.