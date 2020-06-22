Palestine announces 82 new COVID-19 cases

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2020) The Ministry of Health of Palestine on Monday announced 82 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases in the occupied West Bank, bringing the total number of cases in Palestine to 1,110.

The Palestine news Agency, WAFA, quoted the ministry as saying that 63 cases were reported in the Hebron-district village of Tafouh, two in Halhul, two in Nuba, six in the city of Hebron, four in Bethlehem, two in Ramallah and Al-Bireh.