UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestine Announces One New COVID-19 Cases, Total At 547

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 02:15 PM

Palestine announces one new COVID-19 cases, total at 547

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th May, 2020) One new coronavirus case was confirmed in the West Bank today raising the total in Palestine to 547, Palestine news Agency, WAFA, quoted the Minister of Health Mai Alkaila as saying on Thursday.

WAFA added that recoveries in Palestine amounted to 222 following reports of 54 patients having recovered yesterday in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. It also noted that there was a total of four deaths as a result of the virus - two victims were from the West Bank, while two others were in Jerusalem.

Related Topics

Palestine Bank Jerusalem From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Punjab CM inaugurates PMIS amid fears of Coronavir ..

5 minutes ago

Soviet Volunteer Pilot's Daughter Tells of Fathe ..

12 minutes ago

Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Author ..

15 minutes ago

International tourism to plunge up to 80% due to v ..

15 minutes ago

Afghan Air Force Kills 4 Taliban Militants in Sout ..

20 minutes ago

UK to review easing of virus lockdown

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.