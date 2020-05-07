Palestine announces one new COVID-19 cases, total at 547

(@FahadShabbir)

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th May, 2020) One new coronavirus case was confirmed in the West Bank today raising the total in Palestine to 547, Palestine news Agency, WAFA, quoted the Minister of Health Mai Alkaila as saying on Thursday.

WAFA added that recoveries in Palestine amounted to 222 following reports of 54 patients having recovered yesterday in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. It also noted that there was a total of four deaths as a result of the virus - two victims were from the West Bank, while two others were in Jerusalem.