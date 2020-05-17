Palestine announces seven new COVID-19 recoveries, no new cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2020) Palestinian Health Minister Mai Alkaila announced that seven new coronavirus, COVID-19, recoveries were recorded in the country, bringing the total cases of recovery in Palestine to 452, which represents 81.4 percent of the overall coronavirus cases.

According to the Palestine news Agency, WAFA, 45,343 people have been tested for coronavirus in all Palestinian governorates.