UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestine Announces Seven New COVID-19 Recoveries, No New Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 06:15 PM

Palestine announces seven new COVID-19 recoveries, no new cases

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2020) Palestinian Health Minister Mai Alkaila announced that seven new coronavirus, COVID-19, recoveries were recorded in the country, bringing the total cases of recovery in Palestine to 452, which represents 81.4 percent of the overall coronavirus cases.

According to the Palestine news Agency, WAFA, 45,343 people have been tested for coronavirus in all Palestinian governorates.

Related Topics

Palestine All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council reviews plans for restarting ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council thanks wise leadership for it ..

1 hour ago

Oman registers 157 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths

5 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on Constit ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 17, 2020 in Pakistan

8 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.