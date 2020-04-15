UrduPoint.com
Palestine Announces Three New COVID-19 Cases, Total Hits 291

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 02:45 PM

Palestine announces three new COVID-19 cases, total hits 291

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2020) The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed three more cases of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in Palestine to 291, the Palestine news Agency, WAFA, reported.

The three cases were for medics from two West Bank regions who apparently were infected during their work at Augusta Victoria hospital in occupied East Jerusalem, WAFA quoted the Minister of Health Mai Alkaila as saying today.

The minister added that the current active cases are 227 in the West Bank and Gaza after recovery of 62 patients and death of two.

