RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2020) The Ministry of Health of Palestine on Thursday announced 34 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases in the Hebron district, Nablus and Bethlehem.

According to the Palestine news Agency, WAFA, the new announcement brought the total number of coronavirus cases in Palestine to 1,568.