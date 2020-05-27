UrduPoint.com
Palestine Confirms Eight New Coronavirus Cases

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 05:30 PM

Palestine confirms eight new coronavirus cases

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2020) Palestine confirmed Wednesday eight new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the occupied territories to 613, the Palestine news Agency, WAFA, reported.

Health Minister Mai al-Kaileh announced that five Palestinians in Beit Ula town, northwest of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, and three others in Gaza Strip all tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

