Palestine logs 377 new COVID-19 cases, one death

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2021) Palestine's Ministry of Health said today that 377 new cases of COVID-19, one death and 126 recoveries were registered in Palestine during the past 24-hour reporting period.

In its daily report on the coronavirus pandemic, the ministry said one death from COVID-19 was reported in the West Bank, while no deaths were reported in the Gaza Strip, according to Palestine news and Info Agency.

A total of 5,144 COVID-19 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours.

The ministry pointed out that the recovery rate in Palestine has so far reached 97.8 percent, while active cases declined to 1.1 percent.