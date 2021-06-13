UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestine Records Three COVID-19 Deaths, 123 Infections

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Palestine records three COVID-19 deaths, 123 infections

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2021) Palestine's Minister of Health Mai Alkaila said today that 123 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths and 378 recoveries were registered in Palestine during the past 24 hours.

Alkaila pointed out that the recovery rate in Palestine has so far reached 97.7 percent, while active cases declined to 1.2 percent, according to Palestine news & Info Agency (WAFA).

