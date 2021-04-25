Palestine registers 714 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Apr, 2021) Palestine's Minister of Health Mai Alkaila said today that 714 new COVID-19 infections, 16 deaths and 1,952 recoveries were registered in Palestine during the past 24 hours.

In her daily report on the coronavirus pandemic, Alkaila said seven deaths were reported in the West Bank and nine others in the Gaza Strip, according to Palestine news & Info Agency (WAFA).

In the West Bank, 409 coronavirus tests came out positive, while 305 new cases were registered in the Gaza Strip.

The health minister said 151 patients of coronavirus remain under intensive care, of whom 44 are on ventilators.

In addition, 514 patients are receiving treatment at hospitals and COVID-19 dispensaries.

Alkaila pointed out that the recovery rate in Palestine has so far reached 91.1 percent, while active cases slightly declined to 8.57.9 percent. Deaths stood at 1.1 percent of total infections.

Concerning vaccinations, the health minister said over 170,100 people have received their first jab of the vaccine in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, of whom over 43,000 received the second dose.