Palestine registers nine new COVID-19 cases, total hits 226

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2020) The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed nine more cases of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, taking the total in Palestine to 226 cases, the Palestine news Agency, WAFA, reported.

The new cases were reported in the governorates of Ramallah, Jenin, and Jerusalem, Kamal Shakhra, Director-General for Primary Healthcare at the Ministry of Health, said during the morning briefing on the pandemic.

The government is currently studying the decision of closing the governmental hospital of Thabet in the city of Tulkarm, after a COVID-19 patient reportedly visited the hospital before he was referred to a centre specialised to receive coronavirus patients, he said.