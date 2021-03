(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2021) The Palestinian Health Ministry announced on Thursday the death of 20 people due to COVID-19 and 2,093 new infections, while 2,163 recovered in the past 24 hours.

In a statement, the Ministry said that 205 patients are currently in intensive care units, including 69 on respiratory machines.