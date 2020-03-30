Palestine reports seven new coronavirus cases, total stands at 115

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2020) Palestine has confirmed seven new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 115.

Ministry of Interior Spokesman Ghassan Nimr, said that new cases were reported in the village of Qatanna, east of Jerusalem, where the total number of cases rose to 39.

According to Nimr, 629 individuals were tested in the past few hours and all results came out negative. Of the confirmed cases, he said, 20 have recovered and one death has been reported.