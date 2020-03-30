UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestine Reports Seven New Coronavirus Cases, Total Stands At 115

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 03:00 PM

Palestine reports seven new coronavirus cases, total stands at 115

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2020) Palestine has confirmed seven new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 115.

Ministry of Interior Spokesman Ghassan Nimr, said that new cases were reported in the village of Qatanna, east of Jerusalem, where the total number of cases rose to 39.

According to Nimr, 629 individuals were tested in the past few hours and all results came out negative. Of the confirmed cases, he said, 20 have recovered and one death has been reported.

Related Topics

Palestine Jerusalem All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fighting Iron Deficiency to save our children

27 minutes ago

COVID-19 will change real estate design and proper ..

42 minutes ago

Virus to shrink German 2020 GDP by 2.8-5.4%: top e ..

40 minutes ago

Top personal trainer thanks Dubai Sports Council f ..

50 minutes ago

Coronavirus testing kits, ventilators to hit count ..

38 minutes ago

IGHDS launches corona awareness campaign

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.