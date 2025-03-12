Open Menu

Palestinian Cause Resolution Relies On Establishing Independent State, Rejecting Displacement: El-Sisi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 01:15 AM

Palestinian cause resolution relies on establishing independent state, rejecting displacement: El-Sisi

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi stressed Tuesday that the only resolution to the Palestinian cause depends on upholding justice, establishing an independent state, and rejecting the displacement of its people from their land.

El-Sisi made these remarks during the 41st Armed Forces Cultural Symposium, held under the theme “Noble People,” to mark the Martyrs' and Veterans' Day celebrations.

The president noted that despite the successive misfortunate events unfolding globally and regionally that created a turbulent reality, particularly concerning the Palestinian cause, "Egypt pursues its endeavours to achieve security and peace in the region, acting as a pivotal figure.

"

He noted that this stance could not have been sustained without the Egyptians’ awareness and alignment with the political leadership, which demonstrated sincere intentions and love for the homeland.

"Allow me to extend tribute to the steadfast Palestinian people, who resiliently endure on their ancestral land, assuring them that we will provide every possible support in their battle for survival and destiny," El-Sisi said.

